Centre Stage Anthony Aguilar: Witness to the Gaza genocide

Anthony Aguilar takes centre stage to talk about the violence he witnessed as a security contractor with the notorious GHF in Gaza. The former US Army Special Forces lieutenant colonel details how the aid distribution sites operate and how the horrors that he saw forced him to resign after just 41 days. Since his return to the US, Aguilar has worked tirelessly to convince policymakers to end the US’s involvement in Israel’s two-year genocide.