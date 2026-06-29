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Israel-Palestine conflict
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Is the Israeli military deliberately targeting children in Gaza?
By the Numbers
Is the Israeli military deliberately targeting children in Gaza?
Published On 29 Jun 2026
29 Jun 2026
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