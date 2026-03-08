Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Sign up
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Explained
Opinion
Sport
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
Travel
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Sign up
Navigation menu
caret-left
US-Israel war on Iran
Live tracker
Iran’s weapons
Top Iran figures killed in US-Israeli attacks
World reacts to Khamenei's killing
A simple guide to Iran
caret-right
Toggle Play
Who pays when the war on Iran breaks air travel?
By the Numbers
Who pays when the war on Iran breaks air travel?
Published On 8 Mar 2026
8 Mar 2026
Click here to share on social media
share2
Share
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
copylink
Save
plus2
google
Add Al Jazeera on Google
info