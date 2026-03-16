Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Sign up
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Explained
Opinion
Sport
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
Travel
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Sign up
Navigation menu
caret-left
US-Israel war on Iran
Live tracker
Could the US deploy troops to Iran?
Iran’s weapons
Could Iran be using China's BeiDou system?
A simple guide to Iran
caret-right
Toggle Play
How closing the Strait of Hormuz raises your grocery bill
By the Numbers
How closing the Strait of Hormuz raises your grocery bill
Published On 16 Mar 2026
16 Mar 2026
Click here to share on social media
share2
Share
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
copylink
Save
plus2
google
Add Al Jazeera on Google
info