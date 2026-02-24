Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Sign up
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Explained
Opinion
Sport
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
Travel
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Sign up
Navigation menu
caret-left
Russia-Ukraine war
How the US left Ukraine exposed to Russia’s winter war
Will Europe use frozen Russian assets to fund war?
How can Ukraine rebuild China ties?
How drone warfare has changed in Ukraine
caret-right
Toggle Play
What do four years of war in Ukraine add up to?
By the Numbers
What do four years of war in Ukraine add up to?
Published On 24 Feb 2026
24 Feb 2026
Click here to share on social media
share2
Share
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
copylink
Save