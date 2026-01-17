Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Sign up
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Explained
Opinion
Sport
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
Travel
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Sign up
Navigation menu
caret-left
Donald Trump
Why a US strike on Iran remains a real threat
What is the Insurrection Act?
Why Venezuela's 'heavy' oil appeals to US refiners
Why is the US Fed chair criminal probe causing alarm?
Which 75 countries are on Trump’s travel ban list?
caret-right
Toggle Play
Can the US afford Trump’s $1.5 trillion ‘dream military’?
By the Numbers
Can the US afford Trump’s $1.5 trillion ‘dream military’?
Published On 17 Jan 2026
17 Jan 2026
Click here to share on social media
share2
Share
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
copylink
Save