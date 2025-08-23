Killing by remote control

Hind Hassan looks at the military tech that is changing the face of modern warfare: drones and AI.

Throughout the unprecedented bombing campaign that has defined Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Palestinians there have lived with a near constant, inescapable sound of drones.

It’s a sound that signals death could be close.

Hind Hassan tracks how the Israeli military has dramatically increased its use of drones and artificial intelligence (AI) to surveil, track and kill Palestinians.

In Gaza, this technology has produced a kill rate higher than any other 21st-century conflict. But its implications are far greater – creating the potential for armies of the future to inflict maximum destruction on their targets with minimal risk to themselves.