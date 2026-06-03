Why women go to war

The image of the “fighter” often brings to mind a man, but women have always been present on and around the battlefield – in rebellion, defence and offence alike. Their contributions have shaped wars in ways history rarely records, and are often simplified or fetishised in popular narratives.

Around the world, women make up a far greater share of rebellions than of national armies. So what are the motivations, struggles and circumstances that drive women to take up arms and how significant is their impact on how battles are fought?

Join Ali Rae in Episode Four of All Hail the Military – a five-part series that reveals the systems, power and hidden complicities that sustain global militarism – and the profound impact it has on us all.