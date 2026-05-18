How war affects civilians for generations

War can have a hidden legacy that no one talks about.

For hundreds of thousands of people, today’s wars and genocides will never truly end.

The violence that civilians endure leaves deep, lasting scars – physical, psychological and life-altering. Long after the fighting stops, those wounds continue to shape daily life and entire communities for decades to come.

Join Ali Rae for episode three of All Hail the Military, a five-part series that reveals the systems, power and hidden complicities that sustain global militarism – and the profound impact it has on us all.