Gaza: Genocide in Real Time?

Gaza examined through occupation, blockade, mass killing and the genocide case before the ICJ.

Gaza, seen through the legal and political framework of genocide, as allegations are argued in real time before international courts. This episode traces how decades of occupation, blockade and repeated wars created conditions of confinement, dependency and dehumanisation long before the war that began on October 7, 2023. It explores how displacement orders, siege tactics, destruction of infrastructure, and AI-assisted targeting have shaped the scale and pattern of killing and destruction. Drawing on testimony, military analysis and legal argument, the episode follows how Palestinian victims, Israel, and third states frame the intent and nature of the violence, and why the International Court of Justice has warned of a “plausible risk” of genocide without yet ruling on its commission. It asks what this unfolding legal battle means for accountability, future deterrence and the people of Gaza themselves.