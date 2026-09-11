Erdogan: The Making of Modern Turkiye

An exclusive interview with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Turkiye’s foreign policy, regional conflicts and 25 years of AK Party rule.

At a time of global upheaval, one man has redrawn Turkiye’s political map. In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reflects on more than two decades in power.

His rise began in the early 1990s, when he was elected mayor of Istanbul. He founded the Justice and Development Party, or AK Party, in 2001 and has won every election since then. After three terms as prime minister, he was elected president in 2014 and remains in office to date.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the AK Party, Erdogan talks to Al Jazeera Arabic’s Ali Al Dafiri about Turkiye’s growing role in the shifting geopolitical landscape, highlighting the recent defence deal he concluded with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. He addresses the US-Israel war on Iran, advocating for open maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz while identifying Israel as the primary driver of the regional conflict. He also affirms Turkiye’s solid support for Syria’s new administration and his unwavering solidarity with Lebanon and Gaza. On a domestic level, Erdogan reflects on Turkiye’s sweeping economic transformation and its future, stating that European Union accession is no longer a priority.