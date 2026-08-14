Ahmed al-Sharaa: A New Vision for Syria

An exclusive Al Jazeera interview with the man who took over as president of Syria in January 2025 about his vision for the long-term future of his country.

From opposition figure to Head of State – how Ahmed al Sharaa plans to transform Syria into a modern Arab democracy. In this extended interview, Al Jazeera’s Ali Al Dafiri talks to al-Sharaa about his plans for Syria. In December 2024, the 53-year rule by the al-Assad dynasty crumbled in the face of overwhelming armed opposition, led by Abu Mohammed al-Julani, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Bashar al-Assad was forced out of office and fled to Russia – and al-Julani took power to become President Ahmed al-Sharaa. In the months that followed, he re-established diplomatic relations between Syria and the regional and global community that had fractured over previous decades. Al Dafiri asks al-Sharaa about his plans to revitalise his country, where economic progress and social development had come to a standstill due to continued Western sanctions and increasing isolation. Al-Sharaa reveals a potential security agreement with Israel – and says he’ll play no part in military action in Lebanon or the disarmament of Hezbollah. He also celebrates his success in resolving Syria’s longstanding conflict with its Kurdish community. His vision is for Syrian democracy to be gradually restored after decades of authoritarian rule.