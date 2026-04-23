Infiltration from Within: Israelis recruited to spy for enemy countries

Israel’s intelligence exposed – spies, moles and blind spots from early betrayals to October 7 and the war with Iran.

This documentary exposes the myth of Israel’s “world‑class” intelligence, revealing a security state repeatedly blindsided from within. Drawing on rare archives and insiders, including former Shin Bet chief Yaakov Peri and veteran analyst Yossi Melman, the film traces a covert history from Israel’s early years to the events of October 7, 2023. It uncovers how institutions built to shield the state also opened doors to spies and dissenters amid mass immigration and rapid militarisation. Through cases like nuclear physicist Kurt Sitte, strategist Israel Beer, Shin Bet mole Lucjan Levi, long‑term Soviet agent Marcus Klingberg and Dimona whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, the documentary shows how ideological zeal, money and political conviction all fed Israel’s vulnerability. As the story reaches today’s United States-Israel war on Iran, the film suggests that Israel’s gravest failures come not from a lack of intelligence but from arrogance, blind spots and the refusal to act – setting the stage for the next potential security disaster.