To Die for Palestine – Ep 2

A Chadian chemist and a British activist, both born in Jerusalem, vow to fight for Palestine by any means necessary even if it costs them death.

Two men devoted their lives to the Palestinian resistance but paid the ultimate price.

Bashir Jibril, born in Jerusalem to a Chadian family, joined the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. He trained military cadres and took part in the 1970 airliner hijackings, before being killed in a car bomb explosion in Athens in 1978.

Faris Glubb, also born in Jerusalem, is the son of Glubb Pasha, a British military General who commanded the Arab Legion between 1939 and 1956. Faris joined Fatah, then the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP], but later moved to the Palestine Liberation Front [PLF] and lived under constant threat for his activism. He was the first person to introduce the idea of using paragliders to the PLF’s military wing. A journalist and a dedicated activist, he documented the relationship between Zionism and Nazism. He died on 3 April 2004 in a mysterious car accident in Kuwait.