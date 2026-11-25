War hero turned nationalist, Mahmoud Harbi defied colonial rule to fight for independence in today’s Djibouti, until his death in a mysterious 1960 plane crash.

World War Two hero, firebrand nationalist – and the man who dared to defy France in the Horn of Africa.

Born in 1921, Mahmoud Harbi fought with the Free French Navy in the Second World War, winning the Croix de Guerre, before returning home to French Somaliland determined to end colonial rule.

He founded the Democratic Union Party in 1947, giving voice to demands for independence and Pan-Somalism.

By 1956, Harbi was vice president of the local Government Council – inside the system, but increasingly against it.

He broke with France, backing full independence as Paris pushed a 1958 referendum that nationalists condemned as rigged and poisoned by ethnic division.

Forced into exile, Harbi died in a mysterious 1960 plane crash off the Italian island of Elba, amid unproven rumours of sabotage.

Djibouti would not gain independence until 1977.

This film tells the story of the visionary who tried to get there first.