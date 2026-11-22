Inside the world’s largest refugee camp, Rohingya families fight hunger and loss as aid dries up, clinging to faith, each other and the hope of returning home.

For more than a million Rohingya refugees, Cox’s Bazar was meant to be a place of safety. Instead, it has become a life on hold. Filmed entirely inside the camps in Bangladesh, this film follows six people: a widowed mother newly arrived from Myanmar, a father supporting his family through a small betel-leaf business, a student and advocate, an artist, a musician and a young man forced to conceal his identity for protection. Together, they face shrinking food aid, restricted opportunities, separation from loved ones and no clear route home. The Islamic holy month of Ramadan forms the backdrop, bringing moments of faith, family and communal ritual into sharper relief amid mounting hardship. Made with a Rohingya producer and director of photography living in the settlement, the film offers an intimate view from within: people working, studying, creating and caring for their families while fighting to preserve their dignity.