Looking for My Mum

A young Tunisian man goes on a personal journey to find his biological mother and understand where he comes from.

Twenty-one-year-old Moez al Shreiti was given up by his Tunisian mother at birth but is absolutely determined to find out where he comes from. His search takes him on a roller-coaster journey to find answers to the question that’s dominated his young life. This observational film follows his sometimes painful search with all its obstacles, going to courts and hospitals and trying to get hold of official records. Moez often gets frustrated by the whole process, and it takes an emotional toll on him, but with the help of music, the support of close friends and a “psychodrama” group, he finds ways of coping. His foster family and community workers also keep him grounded in the face of the barriers he encounters while looking for the answer to the burning question deep within him.