Omar: Caught Between Two Worlds

A young Tatar Polish man tries to reconcile the pressures of modern life with his conservative family background.

This is the story of a young Tatar man in Poland grappling with the challenges of modern life, trying to reconcile its demands with his conservative upbringing. This observational film is also a metaphor for the uncertain future of his centuries-old community. Nineteen year-old Omar Szczesnowicz is from a rural Tatar Muslim family, and the expectation is that he’ll follow tradition by marrying a woman of the same faith and background. The Tatars are descended from the Mongol empire of Genghis Khan – but this is 21st-century eastern Poland and Omar has a steady girlfriend from outside his community, to the consternation of his domineering mother. She fears that the values and close-knit religious and social ties she grew up with will eventually wither and die if future generations don’t embrace their history, faith and culture. Omar’s challenge is to balance modern teenage life as a high school student and promising amateur boxer with his traditional Tatar roots.