Indonesia: The Voice of Freedom

How Indonesian composer Ismail Marzuki influenced the fight for independence from Dutch colonisation in the 1940s.

It’s 80 years since Indonesia declared unilateral independence from the Netherlands in August 1945. This is the untold story of Indonesian composer Ismail Marzuki, whose music became the soundtrack of the Indonesian struggle against both Dutch colonisation and Japanese wartime occupation. Marzuki was a self-taught multi-instrumentalist whose lyrics and sentimental melodies struck a chord with the national consciousness. But his nationalism also got him into trouble with the Japanese when they invaded during World War II – and he was interrogated, tortured, imprisoned and died young at the age of 44. The film captures the harsh realities of colonial rule but also the transcendent power of art. Marzuki’s story shows how an artist’s voice can help forge a country’s identity and become a symbol of freedom and national pride.