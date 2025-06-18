Songs of Love and War

Four songs on Middle Eastern conflicts with a sense of love for Arab identity and commitment to the Palestinian cause.

This film is about the stories of conflict behind four Arab songs. Middle Eastern political songs often provide insights into historic events as well as into the songwriters and performers themselves.

Where are the Millions?, commissioned by Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, directs its anger at countries that stood by during the first Palestinian Intifada. Alone is a song performed by Lebanese singer Fairuz. Its true meaning is unclear, but some say it relates to an attack from southern Lebanon on an Israeli town in 1974. Letter to a 1967 Soldier is a rallying cry to Egyptians to fight back after defeat in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. The final song, Tell the Sun, was banned in Egypt after the 1967 War. It might be about a political execution or young men building the Suez Canal.

Whatever their true meaning, all four songs combine the dual passions of conflict and a deep love for Arab identity.