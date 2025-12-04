Letters From A Palestinian Prisoner

Mohammed and his daughter face the emotional fallout of his political activism in Gaza and imprisonment in Israel, that left her to grow up without him.

A fractured family tries to heal itself across borders and generations. Palestinian Mohammed Dahman, from Gaza, served nearly 20 years in Israeli jails when he was younger. This powerful observational film follows Mohammed and his daughter, Mai, as they confront the emotional scars left by his years of absence, both in jail and as a political activist. Now living in Norway, Mohammed fears growing old far from Gaza and sets out to retrieve the prison letters he once sent home, hoping they might help repair his strained relationship with Mai. His visit back to Gaza stirs memories of political struggle, friendship and sacrifice, while Mai in Norway grapples with the resentment of a childhood without him. When he finally returns, father and daughter face the painful truths of the past as they read the letters together – moments of love, regret and longing preserved on paper. Their story culminates in a quiet but hopeful attempt at reconciliation, captured in the small, tender moments of family life.