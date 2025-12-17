The Last Doctor Standing

In a besieged hospital in Gaza, Dr Hussam Abu Safia fights to save lives amid a blockade, personal tragedy and detention, triggering global calls for justice.

In the heart of Gaza’s war zone, Palestinian paediatrician Dr Hussam Abu Safia, former director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, became a symbol of courage when he walked towards an Israeli tank after being ordered to approach.

This award-winning documentary follows him and his wife Albina inside the besieged hospital, where their family lived for months after Israeli forces threatened their home. Facing a blockade on medicine, food, water and fuel, Abu Safia treated waves of war‑wounded patients, forced to choose who might live or die.

The cost was personal: his son Ibrahim was killed, another son Idris was injured, and the doctor himself was wounded. Yet he refused to leave. In December 2024, Kamal Adwan was bombed and stormed; staff were detained and tortured. Abu Safia remains in “administrative detention” without charge. The film closes with global calls for his release, a testament to resilience in the face of devastation and genocide.