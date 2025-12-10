El Palestino: More than a Club

Chile’s Palestino FC, where football, identity and resistance unite in a powerful act of Palestinian representation.

The remarkable story of Deportivo Palestino, the Chilean football club founded more than a century ago by Palestinian migrants and still driven by identity, memory and resistance.

Opening with Palestino’s appearance in the Copa Libertadores, it blends history, community and high-stakes football through the personal journeys of those shaped by the club. Former midfielder Roberto Kettlun reveals how joining Palestino reconnected him with his roots and led him to play for the Palestinian national team and live in Jerusalem, confronting a reality he had heard about only through family stories.

The film also follows Chile’s former Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado, who credits his Palestinian heritage and Palestino fandom with forging his political determination.

From emotional family ties to international controversy, including the famous 2014 kit featuring the map of historic Palestine, the film shows how every Palestino match is an act of representation, a reminder to the world that Palestine is alive.