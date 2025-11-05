The Price of Truth

Al Jazeera’s journalists risk everything to report on Israel’s war on Gaza, enduring adversity, displacement, and the deaths of their colleagues and families.

As Israel’s two-year war on Gaza has unfolded, Al Jazeera has told the story through its journalists on the ground, who’ve risked everything to bring the conflict to the world’s attention. This three-part series chronicles the network’s coverage and the personal toll on its staff, at least 10 of whom have been killed since the war began on October 7, 2023. It begins by following Gaza bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh during the war’s first weeks as relentless bombing threatens his team and also claims the lives of his wife, children and grandson. The second episode moves south, following Al Jazeera’s Arabic and English correspondents as they report from tents amid the destruction, enduring further tragedy when al-Dahdouh’s son Hamza and cameraman Samer Abudaqa are killed. The final part covers the war’s later months when more colleagues, including Ismail al-Ghoul and Anas al-Sharif, are killed. The series stands as a tribute to their collective courage, resilience and sacrifice.

Episode one: The first episode follows Al Jazeera’s journalists under fire in Gaza at the start of the war in October 2023. In Gaza City, Wael al-Dahdouh leads the network’s coverage through the relentless early weeks of Israel’s assault. As air strikes pound the area around their office, al-Dahdouh and his team work in constant danger, covering the devastation and civilian suffering while struggling to keep themselves and their families safe. Then tragedy strikes: al-Dahdouh’s wife, son, daughter and grandson are killed in an Israeli air strike. Despite these losses, he continues to report live from the rooftop of Al Jazeera’s office – until the danger becomes too great and he and his team are finally forced to flee and head south where they’ll be based for the coming weeks. Through al-Dahdouh’s story, the film captures the fear, chaos and heartbreak of the war – and the journalists’ determination to keep reporting on it, whatever the cost.

Episode two (coming soon on 12 November): After the devastating opening months of Israel’s war on Gaza, the second episode shifts to southern Gaza. Here, Al Jazeera’s Arabic- and English-speaking correspondents and crews face increasing danger as they establish makeshift operations in tents amid the widespread destruction, turning temporary shelters into news centres. These include Al Jazeera English’s three main correspondents, Hani Mahmoud, Tareq Abu Azzoum and Hind Khoudary. The team suffers yet more personal tragedy when al-Dahdouh loses his son Hamza, killed in an Israeli air strike with Abudaqa while reporting on an Israeli attack. Correspondent Momin al-Alshrafi loses 22 members of his family in an air strike on the Jabalia refugee camp, and another correspondent, al-Ghoul, goes missing for 12 hours before re-establishing contact. Intimate footage and firsthand accounts show network journalists continuing to report under diabolical conditions, documenting the unfolding genocide with extraordinary courage.

Episode three (coming soon on 19 November): The concluding episode chronicles the war’s final months before a ceasefire begins in October. Al Jazeera’s journalists continue their coverage despite the destruction caused by the relentless Israeli bombing, mounting casualties and intolerable working conditions across Gaza. Israel’s targeting of journalists becomes ever clearer as the violence claims more lives, including highly respected correspondents al-Ghoul and al-Sharif. The Israeli military also continues to attack medical facilities, including Nasser Hospital, where a Reuters cameraman is killed. Rescuers attending the scene and media covering the shooting are then hit in a second, follow-up attack, which kills Al Jazeera cameraman Mohammed Salama. These were not just personal tragedies but had all the appearance of systematic targeting of Al Jazeera staff covering the war and the genocide. This final film captures how the network’s teams battled on through grief, maintaining their professional standards and their mission amid the collective trauma.