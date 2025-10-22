Nuseirat 274

A harrowing account of an Israeli raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp to free four captives that killed 274 Palestinians.

A daring Israeli raid on a refugee camp in central Gaza left a terrible trail of death and destruction. On June 8, 2024, Israeli special forces disguised as Palestinians carried out a covert operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp, aimed at rescuing four captives held by Hamas. At the same time, the Israeli military launched heavy air raids, and the two-pronged attack targeted private homes, public markets and alleyways full of civilians.

At least 274 Palestinians were killed, and hundreds were injured. This film presents witness accounts of the horror that day, revealing the speed and intensity of the attacks, the lack of safe passage and the bloody aftermath. Witnesses describe how their families, wives and children were threatened and some killed before their eyes, in a rare snapshot of a day that devastated a whole community.