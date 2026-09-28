Bandung: The Meeting That Terrified the Superpowers | Al Jazeera Originals

In 1955, 29 newly independent nations met in Bandung, Indonesia and terrified the world’s superpowers. This is the story of what happened next.

Having rejected colonial rule, they set out to break free from a system built against them. The meeting became a movement, one that shaped leaders from Nelson Mandela to Malcolm X and reshaped the Global South’s sense of its own power.

But the empires struck back with coups, economic pressure and years of breaking the unity that was built. The idea, however, never died.

Told through rare archival footage and expert analysis, this film asks why Bandung’s questions about power and sovereignty are just as urgent now as they were then.