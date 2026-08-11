Under Fire: Lebanon’s first responders | Al Jazeera Originals

As the Israeli military launches attacks across Lebanon, first responders there remain vigilant, answering emergency calls, evacuating the wounded and searching for survivors, despite facing the same dangers as the communities they serve.

In southern Lebanon, team leader Ali Safiuddin has dedicated his life to Civil Defense. The station is his home, and his team has become his family. But years spent responding to wars, disasters and destruction have led to losses that even an experienced rescuer can find difficult to overcome.

Under Fire: Lebanon’s first responders follows Ali and his team on Lebanon’s front line, exploring the courage, sacrifice and human cost of those who choose to answer the call.