What happens when Israeli soldiers return from Gaza?

The film ‘Gaza Syndrome’: Israel’s Soldiers Haunted by Genocide examines the psychological consequences of Israel’s genocide in Gaza through personal accounts of injury, grief and trauma by Israeli soldiers, alongside interviews with psychologists, journalists and Palestinian trauma specialists.

The film looks at the violence inflicted on Palestinians and asks how its consequences reach into Israeli families and society. Soldiers’ accounts of sleeplessness and fear sit alongside questions about military mental healthcare and the lasting effects of prolonged war.

Watch ‘Gaza Syndrome’: Israel’s Soldiers Haunted by Genocide, part of Cost of War, from Al Jazeera Originals.