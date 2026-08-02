From Sudan to Spain: Between war and home | Al Jazeera Originals

Aboubaker was 23 when he left Sudan in 2022, hoping for a better future.

This short documentary follows his journey across five countries and the Sahara Desert before he finally reaches Europe. Today, he is rebuilding his life in Madrid through football, work, and a close-knit Sudanese community.

But in April 2023, war broke out in Sudan. As violence continues to engulf his homeland, Aboubaker watches from thousands of kilometres away, desperately awaiting news from the family he left behind in Darfur.

A story about leaving home, finding belonging, and living with the uncertainty of watching a war unfold from afar.

Directed and produced by Chiara Brambilla for Al Jazeera Originals.