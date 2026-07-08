The Iranian Striker: The journey of Mehdi Taremi | Al Jazeera Originals

The Iranian Striker: Mehdi Taremi offers a rare personal portrait of one of Iran’s most celebrated footballers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Iranian team striker Mehdi Taremi reflects on the journey that shaped him – from growing up in Bushehr, to representing millions of Iranians at the World Cup.

In this Al Jazeera Originals short documentary, Taremi speaks about childhood, compulsory military service, sacrifice, criticism, national identity and why football means far more than the game itself. He also shares what it means to represent Iran before a global audience, and why he hopes football can help people better understand his country.