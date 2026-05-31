Not just the US: How 51 countries armed Israel during Gaza war

Not just the US: How 51 countries armed Israel during Gaza war

An Al Jazeera investigation has found that military-related goods from at least 51 countries and territories continued entering Israel after the International Court of Justice warned of a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza. Arms originating from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain continued entering Israel until the October 2025 ceasefire despite many of those countries publicly backing restrictions or embargoes. The investigation also found a spike in imports linked to bullets in the lead-up to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation massacres, when starving Palestinians seeking aid were shot while collecting food. Al Jazeera’s @caomag11 explains.