How six Ukrainian divers could have blown up Russia’s $20bn pipelines

How six Ukrainian divers could have blown up Russia’s $20bn pipelines

A Ukrainian military officer is on trial in Germany over an act of sabotage that remained unsolved for years. Serhii Kuznetsov is accused of leading a six-person diving squad to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines in 2022, severing an energy lifeline that connected Russia to Europe. Watch the full episode of Pinch Point on our YouTube channel.