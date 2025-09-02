Anti-racism scholar’s career “ruined” by pro-Israel lobby

Randa Abdel-Fattah is an anti-racism scholar and author who lost an $870,000 research grant over criticisms of her stance on Israel.

The Palestinian Australian writer also recently withdrew from a writers festival after organisers demanded she and other speakers avoid “divisive” topics and abide by an anti-Semitism code.

In this Unmute, she talks about censorship in academia and a broader effort to silence pro-Palestinian voices in Australia.