Anti-racism scholar’s career “ruined” by pro-Israel lobby
Anti-racism scholar’s career “ruined” by pro-Israel lobby
Randa Abdel-Fattah is an anti-racism scholar and author who lost an $870,000 research grant over criticisms of her stance on Israel.
The Palestinian Australian writer also recently withdrew from a writers festival after organisers demanded she and other speakers avoid “divisive” topics and abide by an anti-Semitism code.
In this Unmute, she talks about censorship in academia and a broader effort to silence pro-Palestinian voices in Australia.
Published On 2 Sep 2025