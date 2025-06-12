Have identity politics changed the course of pro-Palestine protests?
In this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is scholar and activist Norman Finkelstein.
He joins us to discuss his latest book on the role of identity politics in the repression of campus protests in support of Palestine.
Finkelstein explores how contradictions in wokeism are being weaponised against the pro-Palestine movement — and what that means for free speech today.
Phil Lavelle is a TV news correspondent at Al Jazeera.
