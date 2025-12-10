WATCH: Palestine prepare for historic FIFA Arab Cup clash with Saudi Arabia

Palestine face Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Arab Cup, the first time the former have reached this stage.

After finishing on top of their group in the opening round of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, Palestine will look to continue their historic run when they face Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on Thursday.

The Palestinian side also defied the odds to reach the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time earlier this year.

Having already beaten hosts and favourites Qatar, who were subsequently eliminated at the group stage, Palestine must now overcome a Saudi Arabia side that produced a shock at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup when they defeated the eventual champions, Argentina.