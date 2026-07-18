India’s salt workers: The human cost of the world’s most popular seasoning

101 East investigates the supply chain behind India’s booming salt industry.

India is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of salt.

It’s an industry built on the labour of the Agarivas, a marginalised community forced to work in extreme conditions in the country’s salt deserts.

Embedded with Agariva workers in Gujarat, 101 East investigates the hardships faced by those whose labour supplies the salt that ends up on the world’s dinner tables.