Exclusive: Infiltrating Myanmar’s scam syndicates

101 East goes undercover to expose the playbook of Myanmar’s notorious scam industry.

Southeast Asia’s cyberscam industry has trafficked at least 300,000 people from more than 60 countries, and stolen trillions of dollars from victims across the world.

In this global exclusive, 101 East exposes how the industry is run with impunity.

This two-year investigation reveals a highly organised network built on greed and forced criminality.

As law enforcement authorities play catch-up, Chinese syndicates are evolving and setting up new operations around the world.

101 East goes undercover to expose the playbook of Myanmar’s notorious scam industry.