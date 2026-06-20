India’s revolution in women’s cricket

In cricket-obsessed India, a women’s World Cup win and a glitzy new league are transforming the lives of female players.

India may be a cricket powerhouse on the world stage, but for decades, the women’s game was neglected at home.

That all changed with the creation of the Women’s Premier League in 2023.

The WPL has provided an unprecedented injection of funding, enabling hundreds of young girls to pursue the sport.

101 East explores the multimillion-dollar transformation of women’s cricket in India through the lives of a star World Cup player, the youngest female cricketer to secure a WPL contract, and a girl being scouted for the upcoming season.