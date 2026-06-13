Football: Why is India struggling to play the world’s most popular sport?

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, 101 East explores why India struggles to compete in the world's most popular sport.

The world’s most populous country is hopeless at the world’s most popular game.

As football fanatics gather for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in India, the sport has sunk to new lows.

The national team is ranked outside the top 100 footballing nations.

Meanwhile, the country’s top league is in shambles after being left without a sponsor and forced to sell its media rights for a pittance.

Yet, the sport thrives among amateur players.

101 East explores why football in India is struggling to succeed.