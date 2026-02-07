Dinosaurs for sale: Is the global fossil market harming science?

In a two-part special, 101 East explores Asia’s role in the booming multimillion-dollar dinosaur fossil trade.

The global demand for dinosaur fossils is booming, with increasing interest from wealthy collectors across Asia. In 2024, a Stegosaurus skeleton was sold at an auction in New York for a record $44.6m.

Fossil hunters are raking in profits, while Asian buyers bond over their collections and see fossils as a way to educate the next generation about history.

However, some academics say the commercial fossil trade is unethical and harmful to science.

101 East investigates the multimillion-dollar trade in dinosaur fossils.