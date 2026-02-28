Kazakhstan’s train hospital brings healthcare to remote regions

101 East joins the doctors on board a medical train delivering vital healthcare to Kazakhstan’s most remote communities.

In the Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan, a medical train with specialist doctors is on a crucial mission.

It travels 20,000 kilometres (12,500 miles) each year to deliver medical services to the country’s most remote regions, which have little to no access to healthcare.

For eight months a year, doctors live on board the train, which takes them to more than 100 isolated communities around the country.

They provide diagnostics, consultations and specialised care, free of charge, and often in sub-zero temperatures.

101 East meets the doctors bringing vital health services to tens of thousands of patients in the interiors of Kazakhstan.