Unhealed wounds: Anti-Japanese sentiment in post-war China

101 East investigates why Chinese nationalists have committed violent, sometimes deadly acts against Japanese civilians.

September 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in the Second Sino-Japanese War.

In the decades since, deep resentment towards Japan has remained among much of the Chinese population, with Beijing maintaining that Tokyo has never fully apologised for its wartime aggression.

Social media has further amplified anti-Japanese rhetoric, propelling ultra-nationalist and patriotic narratives in the country.

In some cases, the results have proven deadly. 101 East investigates anti-Japanese sentiment in China and what has driven violent attacks on Japanese citizens.