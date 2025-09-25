Is China using an alleged criminal to get Paraguay to ditch Taiwan?

101 East investigates whether China is using alleged criminals to win over Taiwan’s sole South American ally, Paraguay.

Paraguay is one of just 12 countries that maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan, not China.

But is Beijing using unofficial channels to extend its influence into the South American nation?

In our three-year undercover investigation, we meet a shadowy Chinese businessman who says he is a proxy for Beijing, a claim that China denies.

Our undercover researchers reveal that the alleged middleman has his own agenda.

He is plotting to build a secret scam compound near the Paraguayan capital, a safe haven for Chinese crime bosses fleeing crackdowns in Southeast Asia.

In a special exclusive report, 101 East investigates China’s Paraguay connection.

You can read the full statements given to 101 East below: