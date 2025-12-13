101 East investigates Catholic exorcisms in the Philippines and their impact on the faithful and the vulnerable.

In the predominantly Catholic nation of the Philippines, the demand for exorcisms is booming. For believers, the religious practice involves priests expelling evil spirits from people and places believed to be possessed.

Filipino exorcists say there’s been a surge in cases, and they’re engaged in a spiritual war.

But health professionals warn exorcisms can be dangerous, with the risk of mental and physical health issues being misdiagnosed as spiritual problems.

101 East gains exclusive access inside the world of Catholic exorcisms in the Philippines and investigates their impact on the faithful and the vulnerable.