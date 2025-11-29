Video Duration 25 minutes 20 seconds 25:20
101 East

The human cost of the Philippines’ flood-control corruption scandal

101 East investigates rampant alleged corruption in flood-control projects in one of Asia’s most typhoon-prone countries.

In the Philippines, a massive corruption scandal is triggering street protests and putting pressure on the government of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The population’s increasing exposure to typhoons, floods and rising sea-levels has seen the government allocate $9.5bn of taxpayer funds to more than 9,800 flood-control projects in the last three years.

But recent audits reveal widespread cases of structures being grossly incomplete or non-existent.

Multiple government officials are accused of pocketing huge kickbacks, funding lavish lifestyles.

101 East investigates how the most vulnerable are being flooded by corruption in the Philippines.

Published On 29 Nov 2025

Save