Deadly skies: Why Nepal is one of the most dangerous places to fly

Nepal is experiencing an aviation emergency.

Nestled in the Himalayas, the South Asian nation is one of the most dangerous places in the world to fly.

Since 2010, there have been nearly 40 crashes involving aircraft of all sizes, from helicopters to double-engine planes, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

Aviation is critical to Nepal’s tourism industry, one of the country’s main economic drivers, but critics say urgent action is needed before more people are killed.

101 East takes to the skies in Nepal and meets those affected by aviation tragedies to examine an industry in crisis.