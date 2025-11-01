India’s snake rescuers: Can humans and serpents coexist in a megacity?

101 East follows India’s snake handlers risking their lives to rescue some of the country’s most deadly reptiles.

India’s southern city of Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, is famous for making the nation a global software hub, leading to rapid urbanisation. But it has another claim to fame: snakes.

More than 30 species of snakes can be found in the metropolis, including the highly venomous Russell Viper, King Cobra, and Spectacled Cobra, leading to dozens of deaths every year.

During the monsoon season, snakes often enter homes and crowded slum areas, triggering into action a ragtag group of snake rescuers.

101 East meets the Indian snake handlers risking their lives to rescue some of the country’s most fearsome reptiles.