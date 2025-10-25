Can Easter Island’s sustainable way of life inspire the world?

101 East investigates how Easter Island is creating a sustainable way of living that could inspire the world.

Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, is famous for its towering stone statues and Polynesian culture.

But the remote and picturesque Pacific island was almost wiped out in the 19th century by slave trading and European diseases.

Today, Rapa Nui faces a new battle – rising sea levels from global warming.

And it’s fighting back by embracing sustainability, community and cultural revival.

101 East investigates how the world’s most remote inhabited island is transforming into a beacon of hope for the world.