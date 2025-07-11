Reliving History: How the Srebrenica genocide unfolded 30 years ago today

Editor’s note: Today, on the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, we’re taking you back to July 11, 1995, for a realtime account of how this tragic day unfolded. Follow our coverage throughout the day as we relive the chaos, confusion, and heartbreak that marked the beginning of one of Europe’s darkest chapters — the systematic separation and execution of more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys. Our team weaves together archival news reports, survivor testimonies, and court records to build a gripping, hour-by-hour narrative.

Experience the fear and desperation inside the besieged enclave, hear the voices of those who lived through it, and see the events as they happened.